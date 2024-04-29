Manchester City star could make stunning exit - with European giants reigniting interest: report

By Joe Mewis
published

Manchester City could lose one of Pep Guardiola’s most trusted lieutenants this summer

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly set to revisit their transfer interest in Manchester City defender Kyle Walker this summer.

The Bundesliga side were in for the 33-year-old last summer, only for Walker to pen a new deal with the club to keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2026 after Guardiola convinced him to stay. 

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.