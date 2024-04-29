Manchester City star could make stunning exit - with European giants reigniting interest: report

Bayern Munich are reportedly set to revisit their transfer interest in Manchester City defender Kyle Walker this summer.

The Bundesliga side were in for the 33-year-old last summer, only for Walker to pen a new deal with the club to keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2026 after Guardiola convinced him to stay.

Walker’s influence at Manchester City does not appear to be waning, with the England right-back captaining the side during Kevin De Bruyne’s injury as the club look to battle for a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Kyle Walker of Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, according to the Daily Star, City are bracing themselves for another approach from Bayern Munich at the end of the season after the German side’s interest in Walker became clear when City informally enquired about the availability of Jamal Musiala.

Bayern will no doubt be hoping that Walker’s England and former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane’s influence will help them convince the City man to take on a new challenge at the age of 34 next season.

After surrendering their Bundesliga title for the first time in 11 seasons this year as Bayer Leverkusen swept to the first championship in their history, Bayern are set for a busy summer, with manager Thomas Tuchel leaving at the end of the campaign.

Walker will be hoping to win a sixth Premier League title with City next month before turning his attention to England’s Euro 2024 campaign in Germany this summer.

In FourFourTwo's view, Walker leaving Manchester City this summer wouldn't come as a surprise. Set to turn 34 this summer, it seems like this would be the final time in which the club can acquire a transfer fee for the Englishman, while a move to Bayern would certainly be an interesting opportunity for the player, too.

Walker could be on the move this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

