Is Kieran Trippier injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Newcastle United will be hoping to close the gap on their top-six rivals as they prepare for a weekend visit to Turf Moor.

The Magpies are just one point behind Manchester United heading into Saturday's clash in Lancashire after an impressive recent run that has seen them win four of their last six Premier League games.

Eddie Howe's men have been severely hindered by the amount of long-term injuries this season and will hope for a positive end to what has been a difficult campaign.

Will Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier be fit enough to play against Burnley on Saturday?

Speaking ahead of Newcastle's clash with the Clarets yesterday, manager Howe addressed the media on how defender Kieran Trippier is progressing in his recovery.

"Kieran hasn’t trained with the group this week," began the 46-year-old.



"He’s been away training by himself with our physiotherapist.

"We anticipate he’ll be back next week to train, hopefully. He could be involved before the end of the season."

Kieran Trippier made 185 appearances for Burnley before his time at Tottenham, Atletico Madrid and eventually, Newcastle.

Furthermore, with Chelsea now pushing for a European qualification place of their own, Howe spoke about how multiple teams can still stake a claim.

Mauricio Pochettino's side beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in midweek, thanks to goals from Trevor Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson and are now just two points behind the Magpies in the table.

"We know we're going to have to win games to qualify for Europe and we know it's going to be tight," he added.

"We're up against top-quality teams and Chelsea are in a good vein of form too so I think it will go right to the wire."

