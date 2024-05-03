Euro 2024: Major nations' European Championship records

All of Europe's big hitters will be taking part at Euro 2024 this summer, and most of them have won the European Championship before.

Some major nations have even been fortunate enough to get their hands on the Henri Delaunay Cup twice or more.

Ahead of Euro 2024, FourFourTwo takes you through the previous Euros records of the continent's foremost footballing powers.

Major nations' European Championship records

Spain

What's Spain's record at the Euros?

Spain players celebrate after winning Euro 2012 (Image credit: Alamy)

Best performance: Winners (1964, 2008, 2012)

European champions as hosts back in 1964, Spain had to wait 44 years to lift their second major trophy, winning Euro 2008 under Luis Aragones.

But that proved to be the first silverware in a period of unprecedented dominance by La Roja, who tiki-taka'd their way to two more huge honours – both under Vicente del Bosque – in the form of the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, becoming the first country ever to retain the Euros.

Spain came close to a fourth Euros final last time around, losing to Italy in the semis.

Germany

What's Germany's record at the Euros?

Germany players celebrate with the trophy after winning Euro 96 (Image credit: Alamy)

Best performance: Winners (1972*, 1980*, 1996) *as West Germany

The first three-time champions of Europe, Germany destroyed English dreams at Euro 96 en route to winning the nation's first major trophy following the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1990.

As West Germany, they claimed European Championship glory in 1972 – on home soil – and 1980. In addition to their three wins, the Germans have been runners-up on three occasions – in 1976, 1992 and 2008 – meaning they've appeared in more Euros finals than any other nation.

Furthermore, they've gone out in the last four on three occasions: at Euro 88, Euro 2012 and Euro 2016.

Italy

What's Italy's record at the Euros?

(Image credit: Alamy)

Best performance: Winners (1968, 2020)

The holders heading into Euro 2024, Italy defeated England on penalties at Wembley to claim their second continental crown at Euro 2020.

Previously winners as hosts back in 1968, the Azzurri were also beaten finalists in 2000 and 2012, as well as finishing fourth at Euro 1980 and going out in the semi-finals of Euro 88.

France

What's France's record at the Euros?

(Image credit: Alamy)

Best performance: Winners (1984, 2000)

Hosts of a record three European Championships, including the inaugural 1960 edition of the tournament, France have lifted the Henri Delaunay Cup on two occasions.

The first was in 1984, when they went all the way on home soil, inspired by nine-goal Michel Platini; the second was 16 years later, sealed by David Trezeguet's dramatic golden goal against Italy.

France also held the Euros in 2016, only for Les Bleus to suffer defeat to Portugal in the final.

Portugal

What's Portugal's record at the Euros?

(Image credit: Alamy)

Best performance: Winners (2016)

Beaten by surprise package Greece in the Euro 2004 final as hosts, Portugal made amends 12 years later as Cristiano Ronaldo captained them to their first major honour.

The Portuguese have also been losing semi-finalists on three occasions: in 1984, 2000 and 2012.

Netherlands

What's the Netherlands' record at the Euros?

(Image credit: Alamy)

Best performance: Winners (1988)

World Cup runners-up in 1974 and 1978, the Netherlands made it third time lucky in major tournament finals by winning Euro 88 in West Germany.

Boasting an all-star cast featuring skipper Ruud Gullit, Frank Rijkaard and Ronald Koeman, the Dutch defeated the Soviet Union 2-0 in the final – where Marco van Basten scored one of the greatest goals of all time.

The Oranje were also losing semi-finalists in 1992, 2000 and 2004.

England

What's England's record at the Euros?

(Image credit: Alamy)

Best performance: Runners-up (2020)

The most prominent nation yet to win the Euros, England came agonisingly close to changing that at Euro 2020, suffering penalty heartbreak at the hands of Italy in the final.

That was the first European Championship final for the Three Lions, who had previously reached the semis as hosts in 1996 – where they lost on penalties to Germany – and finished third at Euro 1968.

