What colour will England wear against Serbia at Euro 2024?

England kickstart their Euro 2024 campaign with a tough class against Serbia this summer with Gareth Southgate's side pegged as one of the pre-tournament favourites.

The Three Lions will be looking to go one better than their 2021 run to the final, suffering defeat on penalties at Wembley to prevent them from lifting the title for the first time in the nation's history.

Serbia themselves offer a real threat this summer, led by Al-Hilal duo Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as well as Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, the Eagles have the ability to throw a spanner in the works for the Three Lions.

What colour will England wear against Serbia?

England debuted their new home kit against Brazil at Wembley (Image credit: Alamy)

England have been drawn as the away side in their opening fixture, prompting questions around which kit Southgate's men will wear.

Serbia themselves have a red home kit, meaning England are free to play in their white home kit at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

Nike's St. George's Cross update caused uproar earlier this year (Image credit: Nike)

The launch of England's home and away kit was met with a mixed reaction by fans, with some admiring the stylish ensemble, while others took exception to the 'playful update' on the St Geroge's cross on the collar of the home kit.

The FA declared it a reimagination of "iconic kits from the past with a modern twist, making a bold statement with an eye-catching purple - a modern mix of classic blue and red England change kits of the past."

