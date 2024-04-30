What colour will England wear against Serbia at Euro 2024?

By James Ridge
published

England kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia in June

What colour will England wear against Serbia at Euro 2024?
(Image credit: Nike)

England kickstart their Euro 2024 campaign with a tough class against Serbia this summer with Gareth Southgate's side pegged as one of the pre-tournament favourites.

The Three Lions will be looking to go one better than their 2021 run to the final, suffering defeat on penalties at Wembley to prevent them from lifting the title for the first time in the nation's history.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.