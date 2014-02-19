Britton hails 'natural' Swansea leader Monk

Britton had a short spell with Sheffield United in the 2010-11 campaign, but aside from that the midfielder and Monk have been team-mates for around a decade.

Monk was charged with the task of replacing Michael Laudrup earlier this month after the Premier League club parted company with the Dane.

Britton, who is just three years younger than his new head coach, admits that it is strange to be playing under Monk rather than alongside him.

But the former West Ham man has no doubts that the defender is cut out for the top job at the Welsh club.

The Englishman told the club's official website: "It's always going to be strange at first because one minute you're team-mates and the next you're calling him gaffer.

"I guess it was even stranger for me because I've roomed with him on away trips.

"He's been here as a leader on the pitch for years, and now he's the leader off it so it has felt like a natural transition for him.

"He has a great understanding of the game and we've seen that with his tactical analysis already.

"The board and players know him well, he's well respected and I think the fans have really got behind him too."