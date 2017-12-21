Britton rules himself out of taking Swansea job

Leon Britton is not looking to take over at Swansea City on a permanent basis, despite being placed in charge for Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.

The Premier League's bottom club parted company with Paul Clement on Wednesday following a run of one win and a draw from 10 games which left them with just 12 points from 18 outings.

Britton, a club stalwart who first joined Swansea in 2002, is still registered as a player and has made four league appearances this season.

Tony Pulis, sacked by West Brom last month, has emerged as the early favourite to take over at the Liberty Stadium and Britton will not be adding his name to the list of potential candidates.

"I have the respect of the players as a player and person, they’ve been as good as gold. Whatever I need the club have said they are behind me."We have a big battle on our hands. We have a big responsibility because we, as players, have not performed.” December 21, 2017

"I am a caretaker at the moment, but I don't think it's the right moment for me to take the job on a permanent basis," he said.

"That's not to say I wouldn't take it in the future, but at the moment it's not the right thing for me to become the permanent manager.

"I have been asked to help the club, which I will always do. I will be caretaker manager alongside Cameron Toshack, Gary Richards and Tony Roberts and I will be in charge for Saturday's game against Crystal Palace.

"But all I am doing is taking things day by day and then we will see where we are after Palace.

"What matters is that we get the right person to take over, whether it's before the Liverpool game [on December 26], after the Liverpool game or somewhere in the new year."

Britton will have to make do without striker Wilfried Bony against Palace. The Ivory Coast international has suffered a hamstring injury that will also rule him out of facing Liverpool and more than likely the trip to Watford four days later.