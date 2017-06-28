Britton signs new Swansea deal

Swansea City captain Leon Britton has been rewarded for his role in the club's successful bid for Premier League survival with an improved one-year contract.

The 34-year-old's existing deal had been due to expire in 2018 but his new contract includes the option for a further 12 months, dependant on appearances.

Britton initially joined Swansea from West Ham in December 2002 and has risen through the divisions with the club, from League Two to the Premier League.

"I felt strong at the end of last season. Even when I wasn’t playing I was training well and keeping fit," said Britton.

"I'm 35 in September but I feel there is plenty left in the tank for me to play in the first team and have an effect on the team.

"If that wasn't the case then I would know and I wouldn't put myself through that. I would make sure I ended at the right time."

Chairman Huw Jenkins added: "Leon has been and still is a fantastic servant to this football club. He is a model pro and we are very proud to say he is representing Swansea City.

"He has made a tremendous contribution to this club, both on and off the pitch, over the last 15 years.

"I hope this new contract paves the way for Leon to remain with us for many more years to come."

Britton has also been guaranteed a coaching role with the club when he retires.