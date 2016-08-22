Britton signs Swansea extension

Leon Britton has set his sights on reaching 600 appearances for Swansea City after signing a contract extension at the Liberty Stadium.

The 33-year-old penned an extra year on his Swansea contract on Monday, a deal that sees the midfielder remain at the club until 2018.

Britton – who first joined Swansea on loan in 2002 – has played over 500 games in south Wales and hopes to get to the next major milestone.

"Getting up to 600 appearances for the club might be a big ask, but you have always got to have targets," he told the club's official website.

"Getting to 500 was a big thing for me. Now I would say I want to reach 550 and then I will go from there.

"If I can reach 600 that would be great, but I don't think there are too many players who have got to 550, so that would be great achievement.

"Signing the extension was a very easy decision, like most of my contracts at Swansea have been.

"I spoke to the chairman and said if you are happy to have me, let's just keep the same terms. I think it's one of the easiest contracts the club have ever drawn up.

"If you include the loan deals when I first came, I have now signed 13 contracts at Swansea.

"You never know, there might be a 14th - it’s down to me to try to prove I can still do a job."