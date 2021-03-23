Brora Rangers stun Hearts in Scottish Cup

Hearts were on the end of a major Scottish Cup shock after losing 2-1 against Highland League champions Brora Rangers.

Brora had not played since their 2-1 first-round win against Camelon on January 11, hours before Scottish football was suspended below the top two men’s divisions.

The Highland League remains suspended, with Brora having played just three league matches, but they stunned Robbie Neilson’s Championship leaders – Scottish Cup runners-up in the past two years – at Dudgeon Park.

Brora took the lead in the 12th minute when Jordan Macrae found the top corner following a break down the left.

Hearts missed a number of chances, with Jamie Walker and Armand Gnanduillet the main culprits, but they got themselves level in the 69th minute when Christophe Berra volleyed home after a corner.

Incredibly, Brora regained the lead six minutes later when Martin Maclean headed home from a corner.

The home team held on without major late scare to set up a third-round tie at home to Stranraer on April 3.