Brozovic admits Inter exit is 'possible' amid Arsenal links

Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has refused to rule out the prospect of a transfer at the end of the season.

The Croatia international has been linked with a possible move to Arsenal after impressing under Roberto Mancini in Serie A.

Reports in Italy have also claimed that Roma are preparing a player-plus-cash offer to sign the 23-year-old, who has scored six times in 27 appearances in 2015-16.

Brozovic insists he is committed to Inter's attempts to qualify for the Champions League but suggested that a transfer could be possible after Euro 2016.

"I have heard about these rumours. For now, I am an Inter player and I will behave as such," he told Jutarnji when asked about the Arsenal speculation.

"Everything is possible. We'll see. We'll know more after the Euros. There's nothing more to say at this time, it's too soon."

Brozovic went on to admit that Inter's failure to keep in the running for the Serie A title has been a huge source of frustration.

"To be honest, I'm not satisfied with the position in the table. We were supposed to be among the top three teams," he said.

"There were games where we needlessly dropped points and now we're around the fourth and fifth positions.

"There are still eight games to go and I believe we can still reach third."

Brozovic set up Ivan Perisic to score before doubling the lead himself in Croatia's 2-0 friendly win over Israel on Wednesday.