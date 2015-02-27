Bruce: FFP would hit most Championship clubs

The KC Stadium outfit are due to discover whether they will face sanctions for alleged breaches of FFP rules on Friday, with Hull having featured in the qualifying stages of the Europa League this season and reports suggesting they will be handed a small fine.

"Of course it's a concern, but I think we all understand that the only reason why we're in there is because of when we were in the Championship," said Bruce.

"I'm thinking most clubs when they're in the Championship will come under scrutiny and, because we qualified for a UEFA tournament, we've come under investigation.

"I think most clubs in the Championship, people are now starting to take notice of FFP.

"I think we're all becoming accustomed that FFP is out there. We've been given two or three years to put our eggs in baskets and make sure that they're right.

"The club is in a very healthy position. I hope my owners will mirror that, but certainly we are.

"It's tough on us. The only reason we've come under investigation is a) we've qualified for a UEFA tournament, and b) because of when we were in the Championship.

"And, as I've said, most Championship clubs would struggle to meet the FFP system.

"They're all trying their best now, but it's very difficult."