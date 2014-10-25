Bruce happy for Hull keeper Jakupovic

The one-time Switzerland international made only his second Premier League start for the club after Steve Harper joined Allan McGregor on Hull's injury list.

Jakupovic came on for Harper at Arsenal last weekend when the veteran keeper hurt his bicep and started at Anfield, where he made a number of smart saves including one at the death from Mario Balotelli to secure a point.

The 30-year-old drew praise from Bruce, who has also been hit with injuries to the likes of Andrew Robertson, Michael Dawson and Nikica Jelavic.

"I would genuinely expect him to make those saves and I think he would too but to be fair to the kid, he's waited a long time and it's not easy being third-choice goalkeeper," the Hull boss said.

"He came on last week at the Emirates and did well again today. I think that goes for all the people who came in today.

"To come here and get a result like we did with all the squad [players], they did fantastically well.

"To be fair to him, he is an experienced goalkeeper who just needed to get used to playing in England.

"No disrespect to playing in Greece, where he was, but it's a different ball game and he found it difficult physically.

"The corners rained in by Steven Gerrard today - he stood up to the task, whereas 18 months ago he would have found that a struggle.

"Fair play to him, he's waited a long time and I'm sure he'll remember that - that he kept a clean sheet at Anfield."