Bruce issues rallying cry ahead of crucial weekend

Steve Bruce remains optimistic that Hull City can beat Manchester United on the final day of the season to preserve their Premier League status.

Last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham left Hull two points adrift of safety with one game to play, meaning they must win against Bruce's former club to have a chance of avoiding relegation.

Newcastle United and Sunderland - who have a game in hand - can still be caught if Hull prevail on Sunday and Bruce is not giving up hope.

"We're up against one of the top teams but we're at home and we all know the importance of it," he told the Hull Daily Mail.

"We can't spend time worrying about the opposition because we've shown we're capable against the best teams.

"We've been to three top clubs, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, and got a result, and then beaten Liverpool at home as well.

"I know we're capable. We know the magnitude of this game and let's make sure we take the chance.

"We can't complain at being where we are but there's still one more chance to get out of trouble."