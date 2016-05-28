Bruce lauds Diame 'magic' as Hull seal Premier League return

Steve Bruce hailed Mohamed Diame for producing "a bit of magic" at Wembley to secure Hull City an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Tigers were dominant against Sheffield Wednesday, but had to wait until the 72nd minute for Diame's curler to wrap up a 1-0 victory.

It had been a frustrating afternoon for Bruce up until then, with Owls goalkeeper Keiren Westwood in inspired form to keep his side in it.

"[We had] that little bit of quality to decide a big game. Diame has produced a bit of magic and it's won us the match," City boss Bruce told Sky Sports.

"We seemed to have so many good chances. Thankfully Diame has come up with a wonder strike and I'm delighted for him.

"I thought we had the better chances. My big players performed excellently."

Hull were for a long time involved in the race for automatic promotion, but fell away and midfielder Jake Livermore was delighted to finish the job in style.

He told the BBC: "It's been a long, long season. We had a dip in form at the wrong time and thankfully we bounced back.

"It's a special day for everyone.

"We want to go to all the big clubs. We're just happy to be in the top flight and give something back to these fans."

Hull dropped out of the top flight last season, but, along with Championship winners Burnley, have sealed a return at the first time of asking.

Wednesday, meanwhile, will spend a 17th consecutive campaign outside the Premier League.