Bruce: Livermore failed drugs test after family tragedy

Hull City manager Steve Bruce has shed light on Jake Livermore's failed drugs test, revealing that the midfielder was struggling to deal with the death of his baby.

Livermore tested positive for cocaine back in May, leading to a suspension from the Football Association (FA), with Hull due to find out the length of his ban by the end of this month.

Earlier this week, reports in the British media revealed that Livermore's positive test came soon after the loss of his young child in May 2014, which was confirmed by Bruce on Friday.

"It's unfortunate, and I'm sure Jake and his family would probably like to keep the findings [secret]," he told BBC Radio Humberside.

"But obviously it's leaked into the public. Of course we were aware of it because it happened just after the [FA] Cup final last year.

"The tragedy happened where he unfortunately lost his baby, which we were aware of at the time and obviously Jake has kept all the problems that he has to himself."

Bruce also stated that Livermore's personal circumstances were "without question" a mitigating factor in his FA hearing.