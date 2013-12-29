Bruce says make the most of Fulham mauling

A goalless first half at the KC Stadium did little to hint at what would follow after the interval, Ahmed Elmohamady triggering a flurry of goals that saw Robert Koren (twice), George Boyd, Tom Huddlestone and Matty Fryatt also get in on the act.

Huddlestone's goal was his first since April 2011, while Boyd and Fryatt each secured records of having scored in each level of English league football with their first top-flight strikes to complete a feel-good outing.

After the game, the Hull boss hailed former Tottenham man Huddlestone's performance as a "masterclass" and called for him to be included in England's 2014 FIFA World Cup squad.

And Bruce added that the fans should bask in the glory of their biggest ever Premier League win, as it may not be replicated too often.

"This was one of the great days we will remember for a long, long time because, in my experience, it doesn't happen very often," Bruce said.

"I can't remember ever having an afternoon like it. When it comes along and it happens, obviously you grasp it.

"It's quite incredible really. The floodgates opened, which doesn't happen very often at this level but we'll take it."

The win took Hull into 10th in the table, with 23 points at the halfway stage of the campaign.