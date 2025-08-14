Brentford fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

By published

The Brentford fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are ready, with Keith Andrews looking to make an impact

Brentford fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
Kevin Schade celebrates after scoring for Brentford (Image credit: Alamy)
Jump To:

The Brentford fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are in.

Life under Keith Andrews for Brentford begins away to Nottingham Forest, with the Bees having lost top scorer Bryan Mbeumo and captain Christian Norgaard, along with Thomas Frank.

Life doesn't get much easier after that, with Aston Villa visiting next before a trip to Sunderland before the international break.

Brentford fans simply don't know what to expect this season – but should the worst come to the worst, fancing Manchester City and Liverpool in May could be pivotal.

FourFourTwo has everything you need ahead of the new season, with season previews on all 20 teams in the Premier League, including a look at what lies ahead at the Gtech.

We also have the fixtures for every team in the division, too, as we count down to the opening match of the season.

As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.

Fixtures in full

Brentford fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

Brentford manager Keith Andrews

Brentford manager Keith Andrews (Image credit: Getty Images)

AUGUST

17 Nott’m Forest (A)

23 Aston Villa (H)

30 Sunderland (A)

SEPTEMBER

13 Chelsea (H)

20 Fulham (A)

27 Man United (H)

OCTOBER

4 Man City (H)

18 West Ham (A)

25 Liverpool (H)

SEE ALSO

Thomas Tuchel looks on during England's win over Albania in March 2025, his first match in charge of the Three Lions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

INTERNATIONALS When are the international breaks?

NOVEMBER

1 Crystal Palace (A)

8 Newcastle (H)

22 Brighton (A)

29 Burnley (H)

DECEMBER

3 Arsenal (A)

6 Tottenham (A)

13 Leeds (H)

20 Wolves (A)

27 Bournemouth (H)

30 Tottenham (H)

JANUARY

3 Everton (A)

7 Sunderland (H)

17 Chelsea (A)

24 Nott’m Forest (H)

31 Aston Villa (A)

FEBRUARY

7 Newcastle (A)

11 Arsenal (H)

21 Brighton (H)

28 Burnley (A

SEE ALSO

Florian Wirtz signs for Liverpool

(Image credit: Getty Images)

TRANSFERS Every Premier League signing for 2025/26

MARCH

4 Bournemouth (A)

14 Wolves (H)

21 Leeds (A)

APRIL

11 Everton (H)

18 Fulham (H)

25 Man United (A)

MAY

2 West Ham (H)

9 Man City (A)

17 Crystal Palace (H)

24 Liverpool (A)

Full European football calendar for the 2025/26 season

This fixture list originally appeared in FourFourTwo's Season Preview issue, which went on sale in July, available here with free delivery

TOPICS
Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.