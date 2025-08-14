Brentford fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
The Brentford fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are ready, with Keith Andrews looking to make an impact
The Brentford fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are in.
Life under Keith Andrews for Brentford begins away to Nottingham Forest, with the Bees having lost top scorer Bryan Mbeumo and captain Christian Norgaard, along with Thomas Frank.
Life doesn't get much easier after that, with Aston Villa visiting next before a trip to Sunderland before the international break.
Brentford fans simply don't know what to expect this season – but should the worst come to the worst, fancing Manchester City and Liverpool in May could be pivotal.
FourFourTwo has everything you need ahead of the new season, with season previews on all 20 teams in the Premier League, including a look at what lies ahead at the Gtech.
We also have the fixtures for every team in the division, too, as we count down to the opening match of the season.
As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.
Fixtures in full
Brentford fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
AUGUST
17 Nott’m Forest (A)
23 Aston Villa (H)
30 Sunderland (A)
SEPTEMBER
13 Chelsea (H)
20 Fulham (A)
27 Man United (H)
OCTOBER
4 Man City (H)
18 West Ham (A)
25 Liverpool (H)
NOVEMBER
1 Crystal Palace (A)
8 Newcastle (H)
22 Brighton (A)
29 Burnley (H)
DECEMBER
3 Arsenal (A)
6 Tottenham (A)
13 Leeds (H)
20 Wolves (A)
27 Bournemouth (H)
30 Tottenham (H)
JANUARY
3 Everton (A)
7 Sunderland (H)
17 Chelsea (A)
24 Nott’m Forest (H)
31 Aston Villa (A)
FEBRUARY
7 Newcastle (A)
11 Arsenal (H)
21 Brighton (H)
28 Burnley (A
MARCH
4 Bournemouth (A)
14 Wolves (H)
21 Leeds (A)
APRIL
11 Everton (H)
18 Fulham (H)
25 Man United (A)
MAY
2 West Ham (H)
9 Man City (A)
17 Crystal Palace (H)
24 Liverpool (A)
