Fulham fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
The Fulham fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season have dropped: just what's in store for the Cottagers this time around?
The Fulham fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season have arrived.
After a season in which they broke their all-time points record in the Premier League, Fulham haven't exactly been fast with their transfer business this summer – and it may come back to haunt them with a difficult opening to the campaign.
The Cottagers travel away to Brighton and Hove Albion to start the season before tests against Manchester United and Chelsea – so Deadline Day may well see a little panic if the next few weeks don't go as planned.
There's still plenty to be excited for across the season, however, and with Bournemouth, Newcastle and Aston Villa all within the last five games, an attempt to get into Europe could be defined by how Fulham perform against those around them.
The new Premier League season is almost here, and FourFourTwo is your essential guide.
We've published season previews for all 20 teams, including a detailed look at the West Londoners. You can also find the full fixture list for every team in the division as the big kick-off approaches.
As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.
Fixtures in full
AUGUST
16 Brighton (A)
24 Man United (H)
30 Chelsea (A)
SEPTEMBER
13 Leeds (H)
20 Brentford (H)
27 Aston Villa (A)
OCTOBER
4 Bournemouth (A)
18 Arsenal (H)
25 Newcastle (A)
NOVEMBER
1 Wolves (H)
8 Everton (A)
22 Sunderland (H)
29 Tottenham (A)
DECEMBER
3 Man City (H)
6 Crystal Palace (H)
13 Burnley (A)
20 Nott’m Forest (H)
27 West Ham (A)
30 Crystal Palace (A)
JANUARY
3 Liverpool (H)
7 Chelsea (H)
17 Leeds (A)
24 Brighton (H)
31 Man United (A)
FEBRUARY
7 Everton (H)
11 Man City (A)
21 Sunderland (A)
28 Tottenham (H)
MARCH
4 West Ham (H)
14 Nott’m Forest (A)
21 Burnley (H)
APRIL
11 Liverpool (A)
18 Brentford (A)
25 Aston Villa (H)
MAY
2 Arsenal (A)
9 Bournemouth (H)
17 Wolves (A)
24 Newcastle (H)
