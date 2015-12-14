Bruma and Hendrix confident PSV can upset Atletico

PSV midfielder Jorrit Hendrix is optimistic about his side's chances of reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League after they were paired with Atletico Madrid during Monday's draw in Nyon.

The Eredivisie champions finished second in Group B behind Wolfsburg to reach the knockout stages, eliminating Manchester United and CSKA Moscow in the process.

Atletico progressed as winners of Group C, ahead of Benfica, but Hendrix feels PSV have every chance of seeing off the 2014 finalists.

"Atletico will be a great tie," Hendrix was quoted as saying on PSV's official Twitter account. "We definitely have a chance. We will give our all."

Jeffrey Bruma, meanwhile, was also adamant PSV can shock Atletico in the round of 16, even if he realises Diego Simeone's side pose a stern test.

"Atletico are a team that really give everything for each other," the defender said.

"But we have shown before that we can spring a surprise."

Davy Propper, who netted the winner in the 2-1 victory over CSKA last week, expects a tight tie and believes PSV will have to be at their very best in order to stand a chance.

"It will be two great games," he commented. "We will have to be at our best in order to stand a chance."