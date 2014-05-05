Buffon delighted with 'wonderful' title win

Roma suffered a shock 4-1 loss at Catania on Sunday to stay eight points behind leaders Juve and with only two matches left for them to play, ending their chances of catching Antonio Conte's men.

Buffon, a five-time league champion with Juventus, said he preferred to earn points to win the title, but spoke about the special feeling of claiming the crown.

"It is the second time I've won a Scudetto without playing, as it happened about 10 years ago. It’s different, a special sensation, but still wonderful," he told Mediaset Premium.

"Of course I prefer the satisfaction of winning on the field, that moment the whistle blows and you have given everything you’ve got, both physical and psychological."

Buffon said the 1-0 win over Genoa on March 16, when Andrea Pirlo struck with a late free-kick, made him believe the title would be Juventus'.

The 36-year-old shot-stopper said it was a moment that lifted the squad.

"We had gone through so many scares in that game and Genoa probably deserved more, but we managed to bring out that Andrea Pirlo free-kick from nowhere that gave us confidence," Buffon said.

"We knew that we could push forward and put our hands on the Scudetto."

Buffon paid tribute to Roma for their efforts this season, despite Rudi Garcia's men suffering the surprise loss at Catania.

"In general all of Italian football should thank Roma for the way they played this season and kept the title race alive. On many occasions this term they truly impressed me," he said.

"We weren't certain we could achieve our targets because they were so strong and confident that it frightened us, so I think the credit goes to them for pushing everyone harder."