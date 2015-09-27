Buffon: Juventus need an identity

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has called on Massimiliano Allegri's struggling side to "find an identity" after their terrible start to Serie A.

Allegri's men slumped to their third defeat of the season with a 2-1 loss to Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday.

And Buffon insists that he and his team-mates must shelve any talk of securing a fifth successive Scudetto for the time-being.

"We have to put aside all talk of the Scudetto for the next few months," the veteran stopper told Sky Italia.

"The distance [between Juventus and the top of the league] is so great that we can't allow ourselves to get carried away by flights of fancy.

"We have to roll up our sleeves, get our hands dirty and deal with the situation. We know what we need to change to improve, and we'll be taking it now match by match.

"When we find our identity and start playing compact football we will become a really strong team."