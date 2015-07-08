Bumper lottery windfall for ex-Chelsea player
Terry Bradbury, who played for Chelsea in the 1950s, has won over £5m in the UK's National Lottery.
Terry Bradbury was a midfielder who represented Chelsea in the 1950s and also had spells with Southend United, Leyton Orient and Wrexham.
He now lives in Derbyshire with his wife and is celebrating a bumper windfall of £5,517,016.
The BBC quotes Bradbury as telling reporters: "I had a good time at Chelsea, enjoyed every minute - all through my playing career. This is just the icing on the cake for Ann [his wife] and I.
"I was getting about £20 for playing football but a tradesman was only getting £8 to £10, so it's all relative."
Mrs Bradbury added: "It is wonderful to think that none of our children will have a mortgage or any stress for the rest of their lives.
"This win provides our family with security and this is what pleases Terry and myself more than anything."
