Bumper lottery windfall for ex-Chelsea player

A former Chelsea player who used to earn around £20 a week has won £5.5m in the UK's National Lottery.

Terry Bradbury was a midfielder who represented Chelsea in the 1950s and also had spells with Southend United, Leyton Orient and Wrexham.

He now lives in Derbyshire with his wife and is celebrating a bumper windfall of £5,517,016.

The BBC quotes Bradbury as telling reporters: "I had a good time at Chelsea, enjoyed every minute - all through my playing career. This is just the icing on the cake for Ann [his wife] and I.

"I was getting about £20 for playing football but a tradesman was only getting £8 to £10, so it's all relative."

Mrs Bradbury added: "It is wonderful to think that none of our children will have a mortgage or any stress for the rest of their lives.

"This win provides our family with security and this is what pleases Terry and myself more than anything."