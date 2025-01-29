Quiz! Can you name every British or Irish player to have played in a Champions League final?

This Welshman played in four Champions League finals

It's time for another football quiz, and this time we're testing your knowledge of Champions League finals.

Several Premier League clubs have made it to the last hurdle of Europe's most prestigious competition since its first iteration in 1992/93.

And a few of them have won it, too: Manchester United, famously, in 1999, Liverpool in 2005, United in 2008, Chelsea in 2012, Liverpool in 2019, Chelsea again in 2021 and Manchester City in 2023.

All of those teams contained a number of British or Irish players, some of whom even scored vital goals – and several other teams, both losers and overseas, have had British or Irish players in their ranks, too.

But can you recall who they were?

Twelve minutes for this one, 51 players to name. Good luck!

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

