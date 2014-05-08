Bundesliga Preview: Hertha Berlin v Dortmund

Germany international Reus has been in typically excellent form this term, netting 16 league goals and playing a central role in Dortmund’s upturn in form after a December slump that included a 2-1 loss against their hosts this weekend.

The 24-year-old was named as the club’s player of the year but when he spoke to the Ruhr Nachrichten newspaper about his future at the club, Reus hinted that a lack of major honours since joining Dortmund from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012 might lead him to seek pastures new.

"It's like that in this business - every player only has one career and wants to get the best out of it," he said.

"You have to decide what's best for you. We'll see about that.

"Every footballer has his goals and is dreaming of winning titles. At the end of your career, you want to be able to say that you've won many titles.”

If Reus were to move on, it would be another blow for Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp, who has already lost stars of his 2012 Bundesliga-winning team such as Marrio Gotze and Shinji Kagawa.

Robert Lewandowski will join Gotze at Bayern Munich at the end of the season but the Poland striker has the top of the Bundesliga scoring charts in his sights before then.

Mario Mandzukic - the man Lewandowski looks set to usurp at Bayern - is level on 18 goals with the Dortmund talisman ahead of the final round of fixtures, when the champions face Stuttgart.

Klopp must decide must whether to select Kevin Grosskreutz after the midfielder found himself at the centre of a bizarre off-field incident this week.

Grosskreutz, who scored his team's first goal as Dortmund beat Hoffenheim 3-2 last weekend, was accused of throwing a kebab at a Cologne supporter in an alleged incident in the city on Sunday night.

On Tuesday, police said a complaint for bodily harm had been filed by the fan, although Grosskreutz insists he threw his food on the floor and not into the man's face as alleged.

"I saw the situation as being offensive and saw my private sphere violated," Grosskreutz told Bild newspaper. "Obviously I should have not thrown the kebab like that on the ground in public."

While Dortmund will turn their attentions to next weekend’s DFB Pokal final against Bayern Munich after their final Bundesliga match, Hertha boss Jos Luhukay will be glad to see a disappointing season come to an end.

A 2-0 win over basement club Eintracht Braunschweig a fortnight ago was followed up with a defeat by the same margin against Werder Bremen last time out, meaning the capital club have won just one of 11 games since beating Stuttgart in February.

The team's form tailed off alongside that of Dortmund-bound striker Adrian Ramos, but the Colombia is still only two goals behind Lewandowski and Mandzukic heading into the final weekend.

Ramos has the task of replacing the prolific Lewandowski at the end of the season after his move to Signal-Iduna-Park was confirmed last month.