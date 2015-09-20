Bundesliga Review: Dortmund's perfect start continues

Borussia Dortmund went back to the top of the Bundesliga table on goal difference after they extended their run of consecutive wins in all competitions to 11 with a 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.



Thomas Tuchel's side were in swaggering form as they peppered the Leverkusen goal throughout at Signal Iduna Park, where a delighted home crowd of 81,000 saw goals from Jonas Hofmann, Shinji Kagawa and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Dortmund inflicted Leverkusen’s third defeat of the campaign

Schalke lifted themselves into the top four of the early-season table after a 1-0 win away at struggling Stuttgart.

Leroy Sane’s 53rd-minute goal was enough to leave Stuttgart still without a point from their first five games of the season, despite attempting 26 shots on goal.

Augsburg lifted themselves away from the bottom three after they beat Hannover 2-0 to claim their first win of the season.

Two goals inside three first-half minutes from Alexander Esswein and Paul Verhaegh were enough to extend Hannover’s losing streak to four games, and set Augsburg up for a trip to face bottom club Borussia Monchengladbach in midweek.

Gladbach will be looking to appoint a new coach after the resignation of Lucien Favre, whose four-and-a-half year spell in charge delivered a third place Bundesliga finish last season, only for his side’s fortunes to collapse with five straight league defeats in 2015-16.