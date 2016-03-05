Bundesliga title in Bayern's hands - Lahm

Philipp Lahm says the Bundesliga title is Bayern Munich's to lose after their 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

The result ensures champions Bayern remain five points ahead of second-placed Dortmund with nine matches to play as they search for a fourth consecutive German title.

Lahm was satisfied with the outcome of the contest on Saturday as Pep Guardiola's men produced a solid response to their shock defeat at home to Mainz last time out.

"We have maintained our five-point gap at the top of the table," the captain said.

"There are still nine games to play. It's a long way to go, but it's in our hands.

"We had the better openings and we were dominant in the second half. We had some great chances, such as when Douglas Costa was clean through on Roman Burki, but Dortmund have been on a great run of form and it wasn't easy to shake them off.

"It was very intense and a great game for the fans. It was a fair result and the match could have been 2-2. That's what happens when two top teams meet."

Bayern host Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga next Saturday before the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie with Juventus – which is level at 2-2 on aggregate - on March 16.