Bundesliga Wrap: Away success for Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg headed to the German capital on the back of successive victories but were on the back foot after Per Skjelbred's opener.

Norway midfielder Skjelbred put Hertha in front in the 21st minute, pouncing quickly on a loose ball to score through a crowd of bodies.

Skjelbred's initial shot on goal was blocked by Robin Knoche but he reacted to score for the first time since September.

Knoche levelled proceedings in the 58th minute though, producing a towering header to score from Ricardo Rodriguez's corner.

That set the scene for substitute Daniel Caligiuri to net the winner, with the midfielder scoring a goal fit to win any game.

Caligiuri, who had only been on the pitch for eight minutes, cut inside Hertha's Peter Pekarik before lashing a 20-yard effort past goalkeeper Thomas Kraft and into the top-left corner.

Hertha sit eighth in the league as a result of their defeat.

Sunday's other match saw Nuremberg move clear of the relegation zone with a 1-0 triumph at Augsburg - their third in four games, having failed to register a single win in the first half of the league campaign.

Switzerland forward Josip Drmic scored the game's only goal, rising above Ragnar Klavan to nod in an excellent Adam Hlousek cross.

Nuremberg rose to 14th in the table with their win, five places below Augsburg.