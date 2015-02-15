Bundesliga Wrap: Freiburg beat relegation rivals

The visitors bounced back after back-to-back losses as Felix Klaus' second goal of the season after 13 minutes set them on their way.

The lead was doubled soon after the restart through Maximilian Philipp as Freiburg moved above Hertha on goal difference.

Elsewhere, Paderborn climbed out of the relegation places by coming from behind to win 2-1 at Hannover.

Marcelo put the hosts ahead but Paderborn equalised with 18 minutes to go thanks to substitute Srdan Lakic before Alban Meha struck the winner seven minutes later.