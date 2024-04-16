Manchester City identify new signing to replace outgoing star: report

By Matthew Holt
published

Manchester City look like replacing a star who wants out, with Pep Guardiola wanting to replenish the depth in his squad

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gives instructions during a game against Bournemouth in November 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City could be about to bring in a highly-rated replacement for a star who wants out.

The European champions are still on course to defend their Treble, with Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals, Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals and Pep Guardiola's side top of the table. 

