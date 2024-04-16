Manchester City identify new signing to replace outgoing star: report

Manchester City could be about to bring in a highly-rated replacement for a star who wants out.

The European champions are still on course to defend their Treble, with Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals, Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals and Pep Guardiola's side top of the table.

But there may well be churn at the end of the season, with stars leaving, while Guardiola is keen to add to his side with quality.

According to reports this week from HITC, Jorgensen is liked by Manchester City as well as Arsenal and Liverpool.

Originally born in Sweden, the La Liga star switched his allegiance to Scandinavian neighbours Denmark back in 2021. Mikel Arteta's men are said to be eyeing another switch around in between the sticks this summer, with Aaron Ramsdale seemingly out of favour at present – though City may have the edge with Stefan Ortega apparently wanting to leave.

Liverpool are also keen on Jorgensen given Irishman Caoimhin Kelleher has been in stellar form this season, but is likely to now wish for regular first-team football.

Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is wanted by City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wolves are another club that could launch an attempt to sign the 21-year-old, with the future of Jose Sa still relatively uncertain at present.

GiveMeSport recently reported how the Portuguese goalkeeper has been watched by plenty of clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

“I’m far more keen to speak about the positives that he brings," said Gary O'Neil recently.

"We could go through a list of every player and speak about what they want to improve that can almost come across like we’re criticising and being negative."

Jorgensen's deal expires in Spain in 2027 and would likely cost any Premier League club around £15-20m for his services.

