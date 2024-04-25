Sheffield United on course to set ridiculous Premier League record - having already secured one unwanted achievement

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Sheffield United could go down as the worst team in Premier League history - with them having already set a terrible record and on course for another

Chris WIlder manager of Sheffield United dejected during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Sheffield United at Gtech Community Stadium on April 13, 2024 in Brentford, England. (Photo by SportImage/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheffield United set an unwanted Premier League record on Wednesday night during their 4-2 loss against Manchester United, and are in serious danger of closing in on another.

While Derby County hold the record for the fewest points in a Premier League season with 11, set in 2007/08, the Rams conceded 89 goals - a comparatively paltry figure compared to Sheffield United.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 