Sheffield United on course to set ridiculous Premier League record - having already secured one unwanted achievement

Sheffield United set an unwanted Premier League record on Wednesday night during their 4-2 loss against Manchester United, and are in serious danger of closing in on another.

While Derby County hold the record for the fewest points in a Premier League season with 11, set in 2007/08, the Rams conceded 89 goals - a comparatively paltry figure compared to Sheffield United.

Indeed, Chris Wilder's side let in their 92nd goal of the 2023/24 campaign against Manchester United on Wednesday night, the most of any team in Premier League history during a 38-game season and, therefore, a new record.

Sheffield United conceded their 92nd goal of the season against Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

That 4-2 loss saw them overtake Derby's record from their fateful year in the top flight 16 years ago, with a conceding-rate of 2.71 goals per game.

What's perhaps more concerning, though, is that Sheffield United still have four games left to play, against Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur. If they continue to concede goals at the same aforementioned rate, the Blades will end the season with 102 or 103 in the 'goals against' column on the table - depending on if the 0.82 goal goes in or not.

Should that happen, then Sheffield United will take home the crown for the leakiest defence in Premier League history, even including sides from 42-game seasons.

Currently, the unwanted record of most goals conceded in a season since the Premier League's inception in 1992 is held by Swindon Town, achieved during the 1993/94. The Robins conceded a staggering 100 goals in their 42 games - a tally Sheffield United are getting perilously close to.

Just one goal would see them draw level with Ipswich Town's total from the 1994/95 season, too, highlighting just how poor Sheffield United have been defensively upon their return to the top flight.

Plus, they've conceded five or more goals in a single game on six occasions, four of those times coming at their home stadium of Bramall Lane.

The Sheffield United defence has been in disarray this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Which team has conceded the most goals in a Premier League season?

1. Swindon Town (1993-94): 100 (42-game season)

2. Ipswich Town (1994-95): 93 (42-game season)

3. Sheffield United (2023-24): 92

4. Derby County (2007-08): 89

5. Fulham (2013-14): 85

