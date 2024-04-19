Barcelona icon tells club: Forget Pep Guardiola, appoint Jose Mourinho instead

Rivaldo thinks that Pep Guardiola could end up back at Barcelona one day – but that in the meantime, they should turn their attentions to Jose Mourinho as Xavi’s replacement.

The face-clutching Brazilian World Cup winner represented Barcelona from 1997 until his move to AC Milan in 2002, scoring 130 goals in 235 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan club.

Rivaldo was a teammate of Guardiola’s for all but the final year of the former’s spell at the Nou Camp, while Mourinho was a member of the coaching staff first under Bobby Robson and then under Louis van Gaal.

Rivaldo can't see Pep Guardiola going back to Barcelona this summer, cats/dogs peace treaty also unlikely

Pep Guardiola is unlikely to go back to Barça (Image credit: Getty Images)

That Barca connection has seen Mourinho repeatedly linked with a return, and the club just so happen to have a vacancy in the dugout this summer following Xavi’s announcement that he will depart at the end of the season…not that the former Real Madrid boss would be a popular appointment, by Rivaldo’s own admission.

He told BetFair: “I do not see Guardiola joining Barcelona anytime soon. I think the only realistic chance would be when he wants to move back home and enjoy more family life, which is easier for him in Barcelona, and can coach the team at the same time.

“So today it depends a lot more on him, but I think it's very difficult for next season. He's doing well in England, and I think this return would also depend on the financial state of the club, and if they can bring players in for Guardiola.

Rivaldo wants Jose back in Catalonia (Image credit: Getty Images)

“There are many fans who do not accept players or coaches who played for or managed their rival team. But Jose Mourinho has already been at Barcelona, with Sir Bobby Robson, and he is a great person.

“Of course, his intensity as a coach, and sometimes being controversial with his own fans could be a concern from the beginning, but he is a winner.

“Considering that he is without a club and the situation at Barcelona, in my opinion, it is easier for him to join the team than Guardiola right now, and I think it would be a great signing for Barcelona, even though some fans don't like the name.

“Without a doubt he would do a great job, he knows the team, the Spanish league, the Champions League and has a lot of experience.”