Barcelona icon tells club: Forget Pep Guardiola, appoint Jose Mourinho instead

By Steven Chicken
published

Rivaldo has stunned the world by predicting the Manchester City boss probably won't go back to Barcelona this summer

Jose Mourinho
(Image credit: Getty Images)

 Rivaldo thinks that Pep Guardiola could end up back at Barcelona one day – but that in the meantime, they should turn their attentions to Jose Mourinho as Xavi’s replacement.

The face-clutching Brazilian World Cup winner represented Barcelona from 1997 until his move to AC Milan in 2002, scoring 130 goals in 235 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan club.

