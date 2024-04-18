Manchester United and Liverpool vying to sign teenage La Liga superstar: report

By Matthew Holt
published

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are lining up moves for a Barcelona 19-year-old

General view of Barcelona's Nou Camp.
General view of Barcelona's Nou Camp. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United and Liverpool are rumoured to be battling it out for one of Barcelona's teenage stars.

Both Premier League clubs are said to have sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old in Spain over the past 12 months, with a possible summer transfer on the cards.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1