Manchester United and Liverpool vying to sign teenage La Liga superstar: report

Manchester United and Liverpool are rumoured to be battling it out for one of Barcelona's teenage stars.

Both Premier League clubs are said to have sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old in Spain over the past 12 months, with a possible summer transfer on the cards.

Barca boss Xavi is set to leave the club later this year and with his successor still yet to be confirmed, plenty of players could still seek pastures new away from the Nou Camp.

WATCH | The Secret Contract Clause That Would Let Ilkay Gundogan REJOIN Man City This Summer

According to SportsWitness, it is 19-year-old Mikayl Faye who is liked by both Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Senegal international is already capped by his country and has recently been promoted to feature in several of Barcelona's first-team squads. A centre-back by trade, the defender began his career with Diambars FC in Gambia, before moving to Croatian side NK Kustosija in 2022.

Having been spotted by the Catalan giants, he is yet to make his La Liga debut but is highly rated due to his tally frame and physical strength in possession. He also scored on his senior debut for Senegal just last month in a friendly match against Gabon.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Barcelona B defender Mikayil Faye. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having nurtured his game in Europe, Faye is the next big thing to have progressed from the impressive academy of La Masia. Ugo Klingo, coach of Croatian side NK Kustosija, recently told the media that he expects the Barcelona youngster to reach the very top of the modern game due to his abilities.

"I called Mika 'Football Monster' from the moment I saw him," he began recently. "The explosiveness and power he produces in attack or defence are unique.

"Mikayil is a modern player. He is still young, but I firmly believe he can become a great player.

"Talented players need time, consistency and support. Arsene Wenger once said, Modric will never play in the Premier League, his physicality is just not good enough, and look at everything he did. If they can have a solid mentality on the football field, they are very likely to perform at the highest level."

More Barcelona stories

FIFA's revamped Club World Cup in tatters after Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona omissions



Brazil and Barcelona legend re-registers as a player aged 58 to fulfil family dream



Ilkay Gundogan calls out Barcelona teammate for ‘killing’ Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain