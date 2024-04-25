Jamie Carragher tips Liverpool to sell Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez - with Reds set for ruthless decisions under new boss

Liverpool could look to sell Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez in the summer transfer window, with Jamie Carragher highlighting the club needs to become ruthless under their new manager.

Speaking after Liverpool's 2-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday night, Carragher explained that Nunez and Salah's struggle for form in the second part of this season could see both head for the exit door in the summer.

“I thought they [Liverpool] started the second half really well and then Mo Salah gave the ball away, and Liverpool should defend the corner a lot better again, but Mo Salah gave the ball away. He has looked a shadow of his former self for a lot of this season, especially since he has come back from injury," Carragher said on Sky Sports.

Carragher feels Salah has struggled this season (Image credit: Alamy)

“There is a real discussion for the new manager about what the future holds for Mo Salah – it’s the first time we’ve asked that question. He only has a year to go on his contract.

“He’s looked a shadow of himself for a lot of this season but especially since he’s come back from injury. He is Liverpool’s legend, superstar, one of the all-time greats. But he’s been so far off it.”

As Carragher highlights, Salah's current deal expires at Anfield in 2025, with the Egyptian still the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia. While they rejected a £150m offer from Al-Ittihad last year, it is expected that they'll make another approach in the upcoming transfer window.

Nunez has blown hot and cold this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nunez, meanwhile, might have managed 11 goals and eight assists in the Premier League this term, but Carragher is unconvinced he is the striker Liverpool need to challenge for the Premier League. The Uruguayan has missed 26 big chances in 2023/24, but while Erling Haaland has missed 30, Nunez's Norwegian counterpart has bagged 20 times.

“The chance that Nunez misses before half-time, that is unforgivable at this level,” Carragher said. “That is not acceptable at this level, certainly when Liverpool are going for the title.

“I think I’m at the stage now with Nunez where I don’t think there is a question to ask. I think after two years at the club – and I have been guilty of this – you want him to do well because there is so much that you like because he gives everything, he runs and causes trouble and gets the odd goal and gets an assist.

“But after two years when Liverpool this season are going to the title and those big games, you need your man to score away at Old Trafford, away at Goodison, in the European game at Atalanta. There is no time to waste, this is not October or November. This is the business end of the title.”

