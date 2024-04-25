Jamie Carragher tips Liverpool to sell Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez - with Reds set for ruthless decisions under new boss

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Liverpool suffered against Everton on Wednesday, and now Jamie Carragher believes that Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez's time at the club is up

Sky Sports TV pundit Jamie Carragher during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur at City Ground on December 15, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool could look to sell Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez in the summer transfer window, with Jamie Carragher highlighting the club needs to become ruthless under their new manager. 

Speaking after Liverpool's 2-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday night, Carragher explained that Nunez and Salah's struggle for form in the second part of this season could see both head for the exit door in the summer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 