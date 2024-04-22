Manchester United chasing latest Real Madrid veteran: report

By Tom Hancock
published

Are Raphael Varane and Casemiro about to be joined by a familiar face at Old Trafford?

Raphael Varane and Casemiro of Manchester United
(Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United could increase their contingent of experienced ex-Real Madrid players this summer, with 34-year-old defender Nacho touted for a move to Old Trafford.

The versatile centre-back has spent his whole career with Real, where he took over as captain following Karim Benzema's departure last summer.

