Manchester United chasing latest Real Madrid veteran: report
Are Raphael Varane and Casemiro about to be joined by a familiar face at Old Trafford?
Manchester United could increase their contingent of experienced ex-Real Madrid players this summer, with 34-year-old defender Nacho touted for a move to Old Trafford.
The versatile centre-back has spent his whole career with Real, where he took over as captain following Karim Benzema's departure last summer.
However, the 24-cap Spain international is out of contract at the end of the season, prompting speculation about his future.
And, according to Fichajes, Man United are weighing up an approach for Nacho as they look to add to their defensive options.
Were he to complete a switch to the 13-time Premier League champions, he would link back up with two of his old Real teammates: Raphael Varane and Casemiro – who joined the Red Devils in 2021 and 2022 respectively.
The report adds that United could face competition for Nacho's services, though: it states that Serie A duo Inter Milan and Juventus are also interested.
A product of the Real Madrid youth system, Nacho made his first-team debut back in 2011 and has gone on to amass more than 350 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions.
His honours during his 13-year spell at the Bernabeu include three LaLiga titles and an impressive five Champions Leagues – numbers which could well both increase this season as Carlo Ancelotti's side top their domestic league and face a European semi-final against Bayern Munich.
