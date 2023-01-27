Quiz! Can you name these 20 stadiums?
20 pictures of grounds to flash up – can you guess the venue, though?
No time limit for this one, 20 grounds to guess.
Do you have a list of stadiums that you want to tick off? Perhaps you're trying to conquer the 92.
The chances are, some of these ones will be on your list. We've found some of the greatest grounds in football and put them onto this quiz.
But it's not entirely obvious which grounds they are. That's for you to tell us.
20 stadiums at the ready – when you're done, why not send to a mate?
