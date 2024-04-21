Quiz! Can you name every scorer in El Clasico since 2000?

12 minutes on the clock, 82 players to guess.

It is arguably the world's biggest fixture. Real Madrid versus Barcelona is so much more than a game of football.

El Clasico mixes sport with culture, politics, identity and nationality. And it is watched by fans all over the world.

Ever present in La Liga since its inception in 1929, Madrid and Barça have met 187 times in the competition and in 256 matches overall.

Los Blancos currently have the edge historically, with 104 wins to 100 for the Blaugrana.

Overall, there have been over 800 goals in El Clasico, with 82 of those coming in matches played since 2000. Can you remember who scored all of those?

