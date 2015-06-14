Burki completes Dortmund switch

Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of goalkeeper Roman Burki from Freiburg.

Burki played every Bundesliga fixture for Freiburg last term, but was unable to prevent the club from suffering relegation.

Nevertheless, he will now join fellow Switzerland international Admir Mehmedi - who signed for Bayer Leverkusen earlier this week - in continuing his career in the top flight.

Details of Burki's move were not released by Dortmund when they announced the deal on Sunday.

Dortmund, who will be coached by Thomas Tuchel in the 2015-16 season after Jurgen Klopp's departure, have two international goalkeepers on their books already in Germany's Roman Weidenfeller and Mitchell Langerak of Australia.

Burki has two caps for Switzerland, having played in friendlies against Poland and United States in the last 12 months.