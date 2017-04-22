Burki not angry with mistakes in Dortmund win

Roman Burki said Borussia Dortmund have to move on from mistakes made at Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with his side winning 3-2 in dramatic fashion.

Raphael Guerreiro headed home Gonzalo Castro's free-kick to snatch all three points after Lars Stindl had cancelled out Marco Reus' penalty and Dortmund captain Marcel Schmelzer had put through his own net.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang came off the bench to level within two minutes of his introduction before Guerreiro's late winner, with Burki making big saves from Andre Hahn and Patrick Herrmann to help his side to victory.

Burki accepted that, while Dortmund were frustrated with the goals they conceded, they must put the errors to one side ahead of Wednesday's Klassiker clash against Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals.

"We are very happy that we came back," Burki said. "It was a difficult game, we also gave gifts to Gladbach with the goals.

"There's no time to be angry, we are a little bit disappointed after the goals. Mistakes are allowed, we are not angry, we showed our quality that this team is alive, we feel good now. The most important thing is the three points."

Dortmund are now third in the Bundesliga, having leapfrogged Hoffenheim into the final automatic Champions League qualification place.

"We made a step forward on third place, we have a goal that we want to reach this season," Burki added. "We have another competition on Wednesday and I hope that it will see us in the final again."