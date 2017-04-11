Burki recounts terrifying moment Borussia Dortmund bus was hit by explosion

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki has described how players ducked for cover when an explosion damaged the team bus on Tuesday.

The coach was hit by an explosion upon departing the team hotel and making its way towards Signal Iduna Park for the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Monaco.

Police later confirmed that three explosions occurred, one of which saw Dortmund defender Marc Bartra injured by broken glass from the bus windows. The match was later postponed until Wednesday following a consultation between UEFA, the clubs and local authorities.

Burki, who was sitting alongside Bartra when the incident took place, admitted it was a huge shock for the team and praised the prompt response of the police.

"We left the hotel at 7:15pm [local time] and went down the street," the Switzerland international told Blick. "The bus turned into the main street, when there was a huge explosion.

"I was sitting in the back row next to Marc Bartra, who was hit by fragments of the broken window.

"After the bang, we all ducked down on the bus and whoever could got on the floor. We didn't know what else was going to happen.

"The police were quickly on the spot and they handled the situation.

"We're all shocked. Nobody thought about a football match in those minutes."

Police stressed there was no danger to anyone at the stadium, where Monaco supporters had been chanting in solidarity with Dortmund.

The Bundesliga club tweeted their thanks to their French opponents and encouraged fans looking for accommodation to search social media channels using the hashtag '#bedforawayfans'.

Police said they were uncertain what had caused the explosions and stated that they would deploy a drone to explore the scene of the incident.

Both the club and local authorities received widespread praise on social media for providing prompt and measured updates as the situation unfolded.