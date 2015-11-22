Burnley 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Brighton fail to leapfrog Hull after lively draw

Brighton and Hove Albion failed to leapfrog Hull City at the top of the Championship after playing out a lively 1-1 draw at fellow high-flyers Burnley on Sunday.

Both goals came inside four minutes of a pulsating opening at Turf Moor with unbeaten Brighton striking first through Bobby Zamora, only for Andre Gray's penalty to level proceedings.

A draw sees Chris Hughton's Brighton move level with leaders Hull, while Burnley are two points off top spot.

Brighton were ahead within the first minute. Solomon March's cross from the right was volleyed into the ground and off the crossbar by Tomer Hemed, but Zamora was on hand to poke home the rebound.

The lead lasted just three minutes, though. Lewis Dunk was somewhat harshly penalised for holding Michael Keane's shirt - with the Burnley man also grabbing his opponent's arm - in the area and Gray smashed the resulting penalty into the right-hand corner.

In an open contest, Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale made a fine point-blank stop to deny Rouwen Hennings from a header midway through the first half.

After the break Zamora narrowly failed to make contact with Beram Kayal's teasing cross, while at the other end Scott Arfield missed a great chance when he side-footed past the right-hand post from eight yards before Chris Long poked just wide from close range as the clock wound down.