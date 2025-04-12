Is Brighton vs Leicester on TV? Live streams for Premier League clash

Watch Brighton vs Leicester as the Seagulls push for European football and the Foxes look to spark one of the most miraculous escape jobs ever seen, in a Premier League meeting on April 12.

Brighton vs Leicester key information • Date: Saturday, 12 April, 2025 • Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 10am EDT • Venue: Amex Stadium, Falmer • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Brighton have slipped to ninth in the table after back-to-back defeats but are still in the running to finish in the top six European qualifying spots.

At the bottom end of the table Leicester are 19th, 15 points adrift of safety and realistically (if not mathematically) doomed to the Championship next season.

In this guide, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Brighton vs Leicester online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Brighton vs Leicster on TV in the UK?

Brighton vs Leicester is being played at 3pm on Saturday, which means there is no live TV coverage in the UK.

Due to the 'blackout', games at this time at any level cannot be televised in a bid to protect stadium attendances.

You can watch Brighton vs Leicester in just about every other country in the world. Here are a few of the broadcasters...

Watch Brighton vs Leicester in the US

In the US, Peacock will have the Brighton vs Leicester live stream on Saturday April 12.

Peacock is owned by NBC and while you won't find the game on cable TV, it will be streaming live on Peacock along with several other Premier League games this weekend.

Peacock starts from $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year and gets you roughly half of the Premier League games each week.

Watch Brighton vs Leicester from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Brighton vs Leicester kicks off, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Brighton vs Leicester streams globally

Can I watch Brighton vs Leicester in Canada? Brighton vs Leicester is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Brighton vs Leicester in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Leicester on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Brighton vs Leicester in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Brighton vs Leicester on Sky Sport NOW.

