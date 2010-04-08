Burnley boss denies dressing room rift

Laws told the club website on Thursday that midfielder Kevin McDonald had been punished for leaving the Turf Moor ground after being substituted at half time but would be included in the squad for Saturday's crucial game against Hull City.

"There has been no bust-up whatsoever," said Laws. "We've had the problem with Kevin and dealt with that but there is no issue with Robbie (Blake) or anyone else. End of story.

"There's been nothing in the dressing room to suggest there's been a fall-out."

Newspapers reported that Scotland under-21 international McDonald had left Turf Moor at half time, when Burnley were already 5-0 down, to join his father in a nearby bar instead of returning to the stands.

"Kevin has made a mistake and held his hand up, taken his punishment and apologised. What more can you ask?" said Laws. "It was a wrong judgment call but we won't drag it out. We move on and he will certainly be in the squad this weekend."

Burnley are 19th in the 20-team Premier League, four points adrift of 17th placed West Ham and three behind Hull, who have a game in hand.

