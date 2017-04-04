Burnley boss Dyche: I wouldn't get Arsenal job

Burnley manager Sean Dyche does not believe a British boss will be hired to replace Arsene Wenger should he leave Arsenal.

Long-serving manager Wenger faces an uncertain future at Arsenal, where he is out of contract at the end of the season.

Wenger remains tight-lipped on his plans beyond the campaign amid links Dyche could be a potential replacement, but the latter dismissed those reports.

"I think it's highly unlikely that English managers are getting massive jobs in the Premier League, at the moment," Dyche said ahead of Tuesday's visit of Stoke City.

"Maybe over time the feeling about football changes. I just don't think English managers have still got the kudos of some of their foreign counterparts.

"That's not a big deal, that's the nature of what it is at the moment.

"I think for Arsenal I need some more experience, more depth to my experience, more growth as a manager and I think it's fair to say that we're working hard at what we do here."

Dyche added: "I just think it's a reality, I don't think it's sad at all. The nature of the market is that.

"There's some really good British managers out there. Tony [Pulis] is well versed in what's going on.

"Alan Pardew was spoken about as the England manager, then a few months later was out of a job because of the complexities of football.

"He is still a top-class manager. There's Sam Allardyce, of course, Eddie Howe is doing a fantastic job down at Bournemouth.

"I just don't think they're thought of in the same way sometimes as what their foreign counterparts are. There's no angle in that, I just think it's the reality of where it's at."