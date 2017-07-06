Burnley make first signing as Charlie Taylor arrives from Leeds
Charlie Taylor has become Burnley's first signing ahead of the new season after the left-back rejected the chance to stay at Leeds.
Burnley have signed defender Charlie Taylor from Leeds United on a four-year-contract.
The transfer fee for the 23-year-old, who was out of contract at the Championship club and rejected the chance to stay, will be set by a tribunal.
"It is my first move permanently away from Leeds, so it is something different for me but something I can't wait to crack on with," left-back Taylor told Burnley's website after the move went through on Thursday.
"I have been there since I was nine and I knew it was the right time really.
"There were so many things that attracted me to Burnley; it ticks every box and it was a no-brainer really.
"That is the huge attraction of the Premier League, just everything about it! Week in, week out you are playing teams like Chelsea and Manchester United, so I just can't wait to get started."
SIGNING | Introducing Charlie Taylor... July 6, 2017
Taylor is Burnley's first signing ahead of the 2017-18 season after they sold Michael Keane to Everton this week in a deal that could rise in value to £30million.
A Leeds youth product, Taylor has been a key part of the first-team squad at Elland Road for the last three seasons.
He previously had spells on loan with Bradford City, York City, Inverness CT and Fleetwood Town.
