Manchester United given pathway to sign Bryan Mbeumo, thanks to release clause move from Brentford: report
Manchester United have been linked with Brentford’s right-winger Bryan Mbeumo, who would become their second purchase of the summer after Matheus Cunha
Manchester United have been determinedly chasing Bryan Mbeumo in the early part of this summer and may just have received a boost from Brentford.
The Red Devils suffered a difficult 2024/25, which saw them finish 15th in the Premier League and crash out at the final stage of the Europa League against Tottenham Hotspur.
As such, they’ve hit the start of the transfer hard, paying the release clause for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha, and they’re already closing in on their next target.
Manchester United given Bryan Mbeumo boost in Brentford’s Metz chase
Mbeumo is the next man in their sights, but with the Bees having just lost longstanding manager Thomas Frank to Tottenham, they seem reluctant to let the Cameroon international go unless they absolutely have to.
The west London club have reportedly already turned down a £55m bid, but may be more open to concluding the deal now they’ve landed on a target of their own.
According to a report from Africafoot, Brentford, along with Brighton and Crystal Palace, are interested in signing FC Metz winger Cheikh Sabaly.
The 26-year-old, who is comfortable playing across the front three, has just had his best season to date, netting 15 goals and providing three assists in the French second tier, helping his side to Ligue 1 promotion.
To top off a sparkling campaign, he netted one of the goals for Senegal in their recent 3-1 win against England at the City Ground.
Based on the report, Brentford are ready to activate the release clause in his Metz contract and offer the forward a four-year contract.
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it will always help smooth a deal over if the selling club has a replacement lined up.
Nevertheless, there’s no denying Mbeumo is a special player, who was directly involved in 27 of Brentford’s goals last season.
If they agree a sale, whoever they bring in will struggle to completely fill the Cameroonian’s shoes.
Cheikh Sabaly is valued at €4m, according to Transfermarkt.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.