Manchester United given pathway to sign Bryan Mbeumo, thanks to release clause move from Brentford: report

Bryan Mbeumo is Manchester United's next target after landing Matheus Cunha

Manchester United have been determinedly chasing Bryan Mbeumo in the early part of this summer and may just have received a boost from Brentford.

The Red Devils suffered a difficult 2024/25, which saw them finish 15th in the Premier League and crash out at the final stage of the Europa League against Tottenham Hotspur.

As such, they’ve hit the start of the transfer hard, paying the release clause for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha, and they’re already closing in on their next target.

Manchester United given Bryan Mbeumo boost in Brentford’s Metz chase

Mbeumo has been Brentford's stand-out player this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mbeumo is the next man in their sights, but with the Bees having just lost longstanding manager Thomas Frank to Tottenham, they seem reluctant to let the Cameroon international go unless they absolutely have to.

The west London club have reportedly already turned down a £55m bid, but may be more open to concluding the deal now they’ve landed on a target of their own.

Brentford could be in for a transitional season after losing Thomas Frank and facing intense interest for Mbeumo (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report from Africafoot, Brentford, along with Brighton and Crystal Palace, are interested in signing FC Metz winger Cheikh Sabaly.

The 26-year-old, who is comfortable playing across the front three, has just had his best season to date, netting 15 goals and providing three assists in the French second tier, helping his side to Ligue 1 promotion.

To top off a sparkling campaign, he netted one of the goals for Senegal in their recent 3-1 win against England at the City Ground.

Based on the report, Brentford are ready to activate the release clause in his Metz contract and offer the forward a four-year contract.

Losing Mbeumo and Frank in one summer would mean a lot of change for the Bees

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it will always help smooth a deal over if the selling club has a replacement lined up.

Nevertheless, there’s no denying Mbeumo is a special player, who was directly involved in 27 of Brentford’s goals last season.

If they agree a sale, whoever they bring in will struggle to completely fill the Cameroonian’s shoes.

Cheikh Sabaly is valued at €4m, according to Transfermarkt.