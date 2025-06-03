Manchester United verbally agree Bryan Mbeumo move: report

Manchester United have agreed Bryan Mbeumo's transfer to the northwest.

The Red Devils are making early moves in the transfer market, having already confirmed the capture of Matheus Cunha – and with exits expected for several high-profile stars, manager Ruben Amorim is keen to get business done quickly.

With Manchester United looking for reinforcements in attack, a second summer signing could be imminent in the shape of Mbeumo, with an agreement already in place.

Bryan Mbeumo only wants Manchester United, with a deal set for the coming weeks

Ruben Amorim is close to a second signing of the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Athletic's David Ornstein confirmed on Monday night that the Brentford forward – ranked at no.14 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of the season – wants to move to Old Trafford, with the Red Devils now expected to make their move.

This follows Bees boss Thomas Frank telling Viaplay via Tipsbladet in Denmark that, “It is clear that if he is to be sold, it must be for a nice, nice amount.”

Thomas Frank believes Mbeumo will collect a big fee (Image credit: Getty Images)

German journalist Florian Plettenberg, meanwhile, has already gone as far as to say that “verbal agreement” between Mbeumo and United is done.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Plettenberg claimed that the Red Devils are “optimistic that the transfer will go through”, as they reshape their attack – with several stars potentially leaving.

FourFourTwo understands that Alejandro Garnacho is the primary candidate to be sold this summer, with the Argentina international representing an opportunity for pure profit to satisfy Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), as does a sale of Marcus Rashford.

With the future of Bruno Fernandes also uncertain and Rasmus Hojlund close to an exit, United could yet bring in three new attackers as part of their rebuild.

Mbeumo could replace Bruno Fernandes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mbeumo scored 20 goals in 38 Premier League appearances last term – the most of any player who didn't qualify for Europe – as Brentford finished 10th in the table.

The Cameroon international is worth €55 million, according to Transfermarkt.