Burnley's Dyche backs Ings to bounce back

Ings has been linked with a transfer to Liverpool this month despite constant denials from Dyche that his star man will leave Turf Moor.

The striker started at the Stadium of Light on Saturday but was ineffectual as goals from Connor Wickham and Jermain Defoe gave the hosts victory.

Dyche withdrew Ings on the hour and acknowledged the recent speculation had got to him, but he expects the 22-year-old to be firing on all cylinders against West Brom next week.

"Danny is a young man, but he's still a human being and he's had a lot on his plate in the last 24 hours," the manager said.

"I was actually borderline whether to play him today.

"The truth is I thought his performance was a little bit off today because of that. He has been terrific, but I thought it affected him and I thought I'd get him off and give him a break.

"But Danny Ings will be a Burnley player next week and I'm fed up saying it. He will enjoy his training next week and be full of beans again.

"In another couple of days all that nonsense shuts off, so then I think the freedom will come back."

Dyche felt it was not just Ings who was below par, saying his whole side had lacked energy as they slipped to a second successive league defeat.

He added: "Within the game we conceded two really poor goals and you can't do that. After that, I thought we gave a reasonable account of ourselves.

"But we play with an edge to our game and today that wasn't quite there."