Burnley's Dyche not focused on lack of funds

The Lancashire club sprung a surprise in the Championship last season to finish second behind Leicester City and secure a return to the top flight after relegation in 2010.

Despite the vast riches afforded to top-flight clubs, Burnley's pre-season spending has been modest.

Only Michael Kightly has arrived from another top-flight side for a fee, but Dyche is confident his charges can upset the odds again in the Premier League this term.

"There will be a vast gap in resources available, that's the reality of it,’ he said.

"There are probably still eight Championship clubs I could name off the bat who have got a better player wage level than we have now.

"But look at what you've got not what you haven't. We have to find a way of operating to get where we want.

"Never say never. Was it Cardiff who got three points off Man City early last season? I don't think many would have been expecting that.

"There are no guarantees in any division in any season, let alone the Premier League, so we have to earn the right and fight hard to get what we can off anyone."