Burton Albion 1 Chesterfield 0: Butcher seals win for League One leaders

Calum Butcher's goal in first-half stoppage time was enough to secure a 1-0 win over Chesterfield for Burton Albion, who move seven points clear at the top of League One.

In time added on at the Pirelli Stadium due to Chesterfield defender Liam O'Neil leaving the field on a stretcher with a neck injury, Butcher slotted in his fourth goal of the season.

It would prove to be a decisive strike as Chesterfield goalkeeper Tommy Lee prevented Stuart Beavon from adding to the hosts' advantage.

Defeat means Chesterfield remain a point above fourth-bottom Fleetwood Town, having played two games more.