Busquets bemoans Messi injury

Sergio Busquets was left rueing Barcelona's 'rotten luck' after Lionel Messi sustained a knee injury against Las Palmas.

Messi was withdrawn in the 10th minute with the club later revealing he has a tear in his internal collateral ligament.

The Argentine superstar is set to be sidelined for seven to eight weeks, which represents a significant blow to a Barca side who are second in the Liga table behind Villarreal.

Busquets told Canal+: "You know that if Messi complains, then something's wrong.

"He's the best player in the world, our best player. We're having some rough luck with injuries, and not being able to register new players makes things worse."

Barcelona went on to win the game 2-1 in Messi's absence, with Luis Suarez's double securing the points.